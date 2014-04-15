Puff Daddy, YG & Dizzy Wright Take Over LA Popular Demand Store [PHOTOS]

Ever since Puff Daddy dubbed himself to be the game’s one and only “Big Homie,” he’s been looking to spread love amongst the culture’s future leaders. The multiple-nicknamed mogul made sure to do it in a major way at the Flagship Store of Los Angeles’ Popular Demand hub located in Hollywood’s street fashion nucleus of Fairfax Avenue.

In conjunction with REVOLT TV, Puffy held an in-store to kick off Popular Demand’s cementing the flag and he was backed by a couple of next-gen rap stars in YG and Dizzy Wright.

“Bompton’s” native son YG just wants to party and he made sure to do just that by wooing the crowd with choice cuts from his chart-topping debut My Krazy Life. Lyrical tour de force Dizzy paved the way for the young gangsta by dropping the frantic “Everywhere I Go” from his recently released State of Mind EP. REVOLT’s DJ Damage and DJ Jae Murphy were also in the building representing.

Popular Demand marketing director J.J. Parker wrapped the 10-foot wall with a REVOLT graphic to commemorate Puffy’s presence and hundreds more even stood outside the door to catch a glimpse of the spectacle inside.

Hit the gallery for flicks and the well shot visual to accompany the occasion.

—

Photo: Mike Le, Instagram/Popular Demand, Third Floor Network

