Drake Is Hosting The ESPYs

The Internet trolls and meme maestros are going to have a field day. Today (April 9), Drake, the same MC many consider a bandwagon hopping sports fan, revealed that he will be hosting ESPN’s 2014 ESPYs award show.

The “Draft Day” rapper shared the news via Twitter. “Honored to be this year’s @ESPYS host @espn 7.16.2014 #ESPYS #NWTS,” he tweeted.

According to TMZ, Drake pointed to his successful turn as a host on Saturday Night Live when convincing ESPN execs that he was the right man for the job.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me to combine two of my biggest passions—sports and performing,” he added via a press statement.

The ESPYs go down Wednesday, July 16, at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Think Drake will do a good job hosting? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Twitter/@drake