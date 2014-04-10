Twitter Reacts To Faux Swaggy P & Iggy Azalea NSFW Pic [PHOTOS]

Habitually speaking, the Internets aren’t historically savvy at doing their due diligence before jumping to conclusions. Considering that, how Twitter reacted to an alleged nude photo of rapper Iggy Azalea and Los Angeles Lakes guard beau Nick “Swaggy P” Young should be no surprise.

The image showed a nude curvaceous white woman shaped like Azalea standing in front of a man who bears a resemblance to Young, though only a portion of his face is exposed in the flick. But a few dead giveaways infer that the pic is a fake. For one, the rapper has tattoos on her hands and arms, while the woman in the photo does not.

Both Azalea and Young took to Twitter with claims that it wasn’t them.

Despite the inconsistencies and the fact that a Texas woman eventually fessed up to being the chick in the picture, the Internets still went gung-ho at the couple. Here’s a link to the controversial flick that had every one talking. See how the couple and the rest of Twitter reacted to the nudity after the jump.

[via Larry Brown Sports]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »