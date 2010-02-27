Fake Ballers Arrested For Trying To Pay $25-Thousand Bar Tab At Juelz Santana Birthday Party [Video]

Juelz Santana’s wild birthday bash is once again drawing some unwanted attention, but this time not for a big brawl, it’s for fraud.

According to the New York, two party goers were arrested for attempting to settle an almost $25,000 bar tab with a counterfeit American Express card.

The pair ordered 10 bottles of Moet Nectar Rose – which cost $400 per bottle – and even sent some over for Juelz Santana’s table as a birthday gift.

Once it was time to settle the $24,500 bar tab, the duo presented the fake American Express card and according to M2’s general manager Dan Devlin, that is when they were arrested.

Juelz birthday bash was certainly the party of the week, Snoop, Lil’ Kim and Ashanti all came out to the Dip Set rapper’s 27th birthday event.

The occasion, which was supposed to be hosted by Diddy, was abruptly ended by police after a brawl erupted between Maino’s entourage and anonymous guests in the V.I.P. section.

SMH…I don’t know what dude did, but the end result was not nice. The beat down is what should have happened to the jerks that tried to buy up the bar with Monopoly money.

