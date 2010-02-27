50 Cent Assistant Accused Of Setting 50’s Baby Mama’s Mansion ABlaze

Two years after 50 Cent’s baby mama’s (Shaniqua Tompkins) mansion went up in smoke; police have finally discovered a possible accomplice.

According to published reports, G-Unit associate and 50 Cent’s assistant, Dwayne McKenzie is being accused by his ex-girlfriend, Shana Chin, of playing a role in the torching of the mansion.

The 5,200-square-foot home that was gutted by a suspicious fire was at the center of an antagonistic legal battle between the rapper and his former girlfriend.

According to Chin, she was dating McKenzie, who now lives at the multi-million-dollar mansion; and testified that McKenzie often carried a gun and had talked of torching a house that belonged to the rapper’s ex-girlfriend.

Once the report surfaced, McKenzie’s attorney fired back, stating that Chin, who is currently suing McKenzie for damages and medical bills, is a greedy, fame-hungry woman out for money and the chance to meet rap stars.

McKenzie, who has yet to respond to the allegations personally, was also arrested in August of 2009 for allegedly assaulting another woman [not Chin] in 50 Cent’s Long Island mansion.