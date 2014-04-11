King Mez – Long Live The King Free Album [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

North Carolina doesn’t get the respect that it deserves in regards to the MCs the state’s produced. But King Mez, a wordsmith who’s indigenous to the Tar Heel state, pushes for prominence on his free album, Long Live The King.

Premiered by Complex, this offering features 12 tracks in total. Mez handled production alongside of Illmind, Commissioner Gordon, and more. The result is the bubbling artist’s most gradiose and complete body of work to date. And he knows it.

“I made a few classic albums,” is the first thing Mez utters on the LP, which says a lot about his confidence this go around. Needless to say that the rapper is coming for blood and his place in Hip-Hop’s elite, while giving listeners a piece of his life in the process.

Stream King Mez’s Long Live The King guilt-free below. Download it here. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram