Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion & Fanatics Give Back This Holiday Season

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Fanatics Sportsbook To Give Back This Holiday Season

As part of the partnership, Fanatics Foundation will donate winter gear to Thee Stallion's foundation.

Published on December 24, 2025
Theo Wargo / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is spreading a lot of holiday cheer and goodwill through her nonprofit this Christmas with help from Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Houston Hip-Hop superstar built upon her partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook through her nonprofit, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, to give back to those in need.

As part of the partnership, Fanatics Foundation will donate winter gear to Thee Stallion’s foundation, which she started in 2022, that honors her late parents and works diligently to support women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities through education, housing, and health and wellness initiatives.

Speaking with Essence about the partnership, Megan Thee Stallion said, “It’s special to work with a brand that shares your passion for giving back and cares about the community. I’m proud that the Fanatics Foundation came through and donated winter apparel as part of our community outreach.”

The “Lover Girl” crafter’s Pete and Thomas Foundation has hit the ground running since its inception. Earlier this year, a star-studded gala that raised $1.2 million, with plenty of big names in attendance, including her boyfriend, NBA superstar Klay Thompson.

Thee Stallion also revealed that this has been a “big” year for her foundation, telling Essence that through her foundation, she was able to provide gifts and snacks to 1450 senior citizens in her hometown of Houston, and on top of that, making this holiday season a merry one for 65 families by paying off their layaway balances.

As Klay Thompson said about his boo, she’s a “sweet lady,” and definitely a role model that we can all look up to, unlike some other rappers, who will remain nameless.

