Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are set to double down on their relationship. They will be attending Jay-Z and Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance Gala.

As per TMZ, Meg and Klay’s relationship seems to keep going strong. The power couple has been confirmed to be in attendance at the forthcoming REFORM Alliance Gala at the Ocean City Resort in Atlantic City Saturday (Sept. 13). Hosted by Jay-Z and Michael Rubin, the yearly event raises money to support legal reform. According to Casino.org, the 2023 edition raised over 24 million dollars. Not only will Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson be there to partake in the invite-only fun, but the “Savage” MC will also auction off a private performance.

The 2025 REFORM Alliance Gala will also feature a performance by The Weeknd. Additionally, the blackjack tournament will be returning. As with last year, guests will have the chance to buy into the high-stakes card game and win 1 million dollars. According to their website, REFORM Alliance “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”

Rumors surrounding Klay Thompson and Meg Thee Stallion started circulating in the summer. The NBA All-Star shared a photograph of him kissing a woman with her back turned. Internet sleuths were easily able to identify Tina Snow due to her athletic build. The two would soon hard launch the relationship at the Pete & Thomas Foundation event back in July. You can read more about REFORM Alliance here.