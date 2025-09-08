Subscribe
Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

Published on September 8, 2025

Source: Getty Images / Megan Thee Stallion / Adin Ross

Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team got pretty creative when they served streamer Adin Ross with legal papers.

Speaking with fellow hater and Tory Lanez stan DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross revealed that Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation ensured he received legal papers, with some assistance from a mariachi band.

“They couldn’t serve me outside my house,” Trump supporter Ross told DJ Akademiks during a stream.

“Listen to what the lawyers did. They called a mariachi to my house. They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house … to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper,” Ross continued.

Ross then showed the chat and Akademiks a photo of the band in his driveway and shared the advice his lawyer told him.

“My lawyer is like, ‘Adin, just tell them to contact me.’ So me and my lawyer are hopping on a call tomorrow to figure out when I’m going to do the deposition … and I’m going to ask if I can stream it.”

According to Ross, Thee Stallion and her legal team are “baiting” him.

Adin Ross Has Been A Loud Voice In Calling For The Release of Tory Lanez

Ross has been one of Lanez’s loudest and prominent supporters during the whole shooting drama that led to the Canadian musician’s eventual conviction, landing him in prison for 10 years.

The popular streamer has been very vocal in his support of Lanez, calling for his release while claiming that Megan Thee Stallion is lying about what really happened that fateful night.

“Free motherf–king Tory Lanez. And I will always stay with this statement — I don’t give a f–k where I’m at in life. Free Tory Lanez,” Ross said in a livestream earlier this year. 

Without a shred of evidence, he continued, “[Megan] got caught lying. She got caught lying in 4K. She said they weren’t having sex, then said they f–ked a few times. She’s never even shown her foot.”

In another clip, Ross shared a picture of the 3-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s foot injuries, claiming they were from “stepping on glass,” and not being shot.

“Tory had no evidence on that s–t, bro. Tory ain’t do it, I promise you. It’s always ‘Free Tory.’ Show the bullet wound, bitch,” he continued.

Well, Ross’ cries aren’t helping because Lanez is still in prison, and his attempts to get out of jail early have all fallen flat. 

The Hotties loved the creativity Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation are using; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

