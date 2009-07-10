Royce Da 5’9 Claps Back At J-Hood

The stage has been set and beef may be taking a turn for the worse and could be going further than what’s said on wax. Slaughterhouse member Royce Da 5’9’ recently was able to dissolve rumors of a Wu Tang/Slaughterhouse battle and even helped in mending things with Joe Budden, Busta Rhymes and Raekwon during the Rock the Bells tour.

Now, however, he might be involved with his own troubles and potential beef coming in the form of former D-Block member, J-Hood. Hood has been spending months taking constant shots at the members of the super group known as Slaughterhouse.

The beef with Royce digs deeper as Hood made reference to a Slaughterhouse song titled, “Wack MCs” where he felt as though Royce used his name in a disrespectful manner. According to Hood, his problem with the group was initially ignited by the Detroit rapper’s lyrics. Lyrically he responded with “Watch What You Say” and Royce came back with his freestyle on “Hottest in the Hood.”

Unfortunately for Hood, almost similar to the beef with D-Block, nobody in the camp of Slaughterhouse seems to care about what comes from his mouth. In an interview with HipHopWired.com Royce spoke on why no one from the group has even taken the bait.

“J-Hood to us, is nobody. I’m around real gangster a#s ni**as all the time so I know how to move and I’ve been in serious beef. With him, in order for me to actually get serious about J-Hood, I would have to first take him serious. I don’t take him serious as a rapper and I certainly don’t take him serious as a man. What’s the reason for me to get angry when a ni**a is on camera saying everything that he is gonna do and nothing happens? He talks about him beefing with Jadakiss and Jada is all over the place. My enemies never moved around the way that they wanted to. I’m in New York all the time and that ni**a can’t step a pinky toe in Detroit so why should I even care about what he has to say? I judge the ni**a off his actions and not what comes out of his mouth because if you believed everything that these rappers said you would think they were all some fu&^ing terrorists.”

On the negative side though, Royce has stated that the only way the battle will continue is if it is taken to the streets. He has stated that Hood taking lyrical jabs was one thing, but he is unable to sit well with him making physical threats.

Hood could be biting off more than he can chew and might need to watch his mouth as Royce not only has the streets of Detroit, but Crooked’s LA streets, to hold him down.