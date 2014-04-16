Certified Fresh: King Los – A Crown Without Gravity Is Never Heavy

Let’s be perfectly honest with ourselves. Hip-Hop culture has allowed all colors, sects, creeds, origins and dialects to have a comfortable home underneath the culture’s umbrella, yet there are only a particular crop of MCs who generally lay candidacy for the throne.

You have to rhyme with a certain level of expertise, precession and heady content level. The names Biggie, Jay Z and Nas or in today’s rap stratosphere–Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake all seem to fall under that particular subgenre nearly 100 percent of the time.

Not to say that King Los has arrived at their table just yet but there is an apparent skill level the 32-year-old well-traveled rapper possesses that deviates him from the most of his peers. Even his brother-in-crowns King Kendrick acknowledged him as having the only “Control” response he respected, back when that was all the Internets wanted to talk about.

Who: Carlos Coleman, a Baltimore-born, NYC, ATL, LA transplant talent. His multiple living arrangements have influenced his artistic value in appealing to fans from all over the country.

Credentials: A baker’s dozen catalog of mixtapes including the recently released Zero Gravity II. Two stints with Bad Boy Records and collaborations with the likes of Rick Ross, Ludacris, Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa spliced in between.

Fun Fact: Los has a baby with former Taylor Gang First Lady, Lola Monroe, and at one-years-old, he’s already recognizing beat patterns and imitating freestyles. Scary stuff.

