FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Luke Walker / FaZe Clan

It’s looking like the beginning of the end of FaZe Clan went down on Christmas.

Several key members of FaZe Clan announced they were leaving the once extremely popular Esports organization on Christmas Day, signaling it could be a wrap.

Five members chucked the Esports and content creation brand on Thursday, Dec. 25, pretty much leaving the six-person Esports competitive team in limbo.

No clear reasoning has been given as to why the members left, but FaZe Clan co-founder Richard Bengston, aka FaZe Banks, told his followers on X, formerly Twitter, that he would address the “mass exodus” during a Twitch livestream on Dec.26.

According to streamer/hater Adin Ross, the players left FaZe Clan because they were asked to sign a 20% cut deal.

As for the five members who left, 27-year-old Alexander Prynkiewicz, popularly known as FaZe Adapt, posted, “Left FaZeClan” on X.

“14 years. Over half of my life. I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of this journey, the best is yet to come,” the post continued.

The “mass exodus” does seem very coordinated with other members, Jason Nguyen (JasonTheWeen), Nick Fosco (LacyHimself), Jerry Woo (SilkySzn), and Stable Ronaldo, also writing on X, “Left FazeClan” on Christmas Day.

Josh Maynard, aka YourRage, is the only remaining member of the six-person team.

The Fall of FaZe Clan

Regarding FaZe Clan’s demise, the writing has been on the wall. The brand that once boasted celebrity members like Bronny James and Lil Yachty. Snoop Dogg and Ben Simmons were also investors.

Snoop bounced after reportedly losing millions following his investment in the organization.

In 2023, CEO Lee Trink was given the boot after shares plummeted nearly 99% the following year.

The company was then acquired by the gaming analytics and Esports brand company Gamesquare for $17 million, a steep drop from Faze’s $725-million valuation at the time of its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in July of 2022.

Social media has been reacting to the news, spoiler alert, they don’t seem to be upset about the news at all.

You can see those reactions below.