Freddie Gibbs Talks Piñata & More On The Truth With Elliott Wilson [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs is the latest MC to chop it up with veteran journalist Elliott Wilson on his Life+Time series, The Truth. The Gary, Ind.-born, Los Angeles-based MC discussed Piñata, Jeezy, why he’s so close with NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, and much more.

“When you talk about [the] top five guys that flat out rap the best, I think you definitely gotta to put me in that conversation. If you don’t, I mean… name the other five dudes,” Gibbs said. That confidence can be heard throughout his Piñata LP, and that’s without mentioning the extra bravado having Madlib production must have provided.

Gangsta Gibbs admittedly knew little about the Stones Throw producer/rapper prior to working with him. But in the end, he’s proud of a project that he says “was like putting together a puzzle” and helped him to become a better rapper.

Stream Piñata here. Hear more from Freddie Gibbs in the visual below as they hang out at Los Angeles’ brand-spanking new Popular Demand store.

