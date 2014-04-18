PeeWee Longway ft. A$AP Rocky – “Servin Lean (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Any fan of Young Thug’s growing catalog is also familiar with his frequent collaborator PeeWee Longway. Today, the Atlanta rapper returns with a remix of his street anthem “Servin Lean,” featuring A$AP Rocky.

This collaboration isn’t the least bit surprising, since the Harlem rapper is greatly inspired by southern music. Without mentioning any names, Rocky acknowledged copycats who’ve swagger jacked him in the first verse. Next up is the bubbling 1017 Brick Squad artist, who delivers his rhymes with a dexterous flow.

The “Servin Lean (Remix)” appears on J Lil Keem’s Smokers Choice 2 mixtape, due to release on Sunday, April 20. Stream the cut below and give us your thoughts on the record in the comments.

Photo: Instagram