Drake Tells NBA Announcers Jay Z Is Off Eating Fondue [VIDEO]

That Drake is a crafty one. During yesterday’s (April 19) opening game of the NBA playoffs that set the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Toronto Raptors, Drizzy lobbed a jab at Jay Z. Emphasis on lobbed. (It was actually a joke, but this is the Internets where everything gets blown out of proportion).

The “Take Care” rapper was asked about the game by commentators Matt Davlin and Jack Armstrong and decided to bring Hova’s name into the mix. “Jay Z is somewhere eating a fondue plate,” said Drake. The analysts laughed, “Oh, we got the Drake/Jay Z thing going!”

To this, Drake added, “Yeah, It’s our time, we gotta keep it competitive. It’s an ironic matchup.”

Drake is of course referring to himself being a Global Ambassador to the Raptors while Jay Z was once a part-owner of the Nets who helped bring the franchise to Brooklyn.

The two rappers have been in a relatively open back and forth since Jay Z responded to comments he made about him in Rolling Stone magazine. “Sorry Mr. Drizzy for so much art talk/ Silly me rappin’ ’bout shit that I really bought,” rapped Jigga on Jay Electronica’s version of Drake and Soulja Boy’s “We Made It.”

Jay Z was actually at Coachella. Fondue is delicious, though. Peep Drake’s interview below.

Photo: ESPN