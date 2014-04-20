Pharrell Brings Out Jay Z, T.I., Pusha T, Busta Rhymes & Usher At Coachella 2014 [VIDEO]

Pharrell was on an eternal conquest during his Coachella set last night (April 19) to prove his has more star power than Orion’s Belt. The future host of NBC’s The Voice brought out some of the biggest names featured in his discography including Jay Z, T.I. Pusha T and Usher.

Via Miss Info:

After a star-studded set during weekend one of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival last week, Pharrell showed on Saturday night the surprises were endless. Returning for Coachella’s second weekend, The Neptunes hitmaker had fans wondering how he would follow up the previous week’s show which included appearances from Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Diplo.

With André 3000 watching front row and Beyoncé taking in the show for a second time on the side stage, Pharrell delivered once again, first with Busta Rhymes returning for “Pass The Courvoisier Pt 2.” T.I. was up next, joining P for their No. 1-hit from last year in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”

Taking it to his home of Virginia, Pharrell next called on Pusha T to hit the stage for the opening verse on The Clipse’s “Grindin.” The night closed with the biggest stars in R&B and Hip-Hip, first with Usher, who danced and sang his 2002-hit “U Don’t Have to Call.” The biggest surprise would come from JAY Z, creeping on stage at the Outdoor Theatre to “Frontin.” The tandem of Jay and Pharrell, with many hits under their belts, took the crowd down a quick trip of memory lane with “Excuse Me Miss,” “La La La (Excuse Me Miss Again),” and “I Just Wanna Love U (Give it 2 Me).”