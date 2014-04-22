Asher Roth – Retrohash Album Stream [LISTEN]

After weeks up delivering previews and freebie tracks, Asher Roth is back with the full stream of his Retrohash LP. Clocking in at 10 songs, this audible piece details the former XXL Freshman’s growth as an artist.

While Roth took the reins on the lyrical tip, it was production team Blended Babies who sonically guided this album. Previous releases like “Parties at the Disco,” “Fast Life,” featuring Vic Mensa, and “Tangerine Girl” show the Pennsylvania MC’s daringness this time around.

Roth is offering a guilt-free listen of Retrohash, in stores today, via YouTube. Find the proper stream below, and please support by purchasing on iTunes if you like what you hear. Give us your thoughts on the project in the comments.

—

