Iggy Azalea – The New Classic Album Stream [LISTEN]

Iggy Azalea joins Future and Asher Roth in the race for dominant rap album on the Billboard charts with her debut The New Classic.

After a few delayed releases, Azalea struck big with her catchy single “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, which is climbing the charts. Find that on this 15 song body of work, which has been a longtime coming for the Island Def Jam artist. Other guest appearances come courtesy of T.I., Rita Ora, Mavado and Watch The Duck. Production from The Invisible Men, The Messengers, and more give this album a sound that’s a lot more worldly than your casual Hip-Hop release.

Stream Iggy Azalea’s lofty titled The New Classic LP below. Be sure to purchase via iTunes if you enjoy the music.

Photo: Instagram