Eminem & Outkast To Headline Austin City Limits Music Festival

As suspected, Eminem had a major announcement Tuesday, April 22 that should please his fans.

The multi-platinum, Grammy winning MC will co-headline the 2014 Austin City Limits Music Festival. “DO-SI-DO now.. I’m at both weekends of @aclfestival – Oct. 3-5 & Oct. 10-12! Get your tickets today at http://aclfestival.com/tickets,” Eminem tweeted.

Fellow Hip-Hop legends and this year’s festival favorite, Outkast, will also be gracing the ACL stage. By our count, that’s the thousandth show the funky ATLiens are set to perform at in 2014. We kid, of course.

The 13th annual ACL will be split between two weekends — October 3-5 and October 10-12. Other performers will include Pearl Jam, Skrillex, Beck, Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Childish Gambino, Iggy Azalea, Major Lazer, Chromeo, Foster The People, and more. Tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival are available now at the official site. See the official show bill below.

Photo: Instagram