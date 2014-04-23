CLOSE
Juicy J Stars In A Colt 45 Commercial [VIDEO]

Could Juicy J be the new Billy Dee Williams? Whe won’t go that far, but the Memphis rapper did take a page out of the actor’s book with his starring role in Colt 45’s “Keep It Colt 45 campaign.

We’d say that this partnership is a match made in heaven, considering the rapper’s well noted trippy lifestyle. Today, the malt liquor brand rolled out the campaign with a commercial featuring the Three 6 Mafia founder talking down on the lavishness of bottle service in favor of “keeping it real” with Colt 45. The Juiceman’s affiliates Project Pat, Nasty Mane and Lil Awree make cameo appearances in the spot.

Peep the brief ad in the clip below and stay tuned for hopefully more Colt 45 promo pieces courtesy of Juicy J in the future.

