Subscribe
Close

Breaking News

John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
News

Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says “Stick To Sports”

Joy Reid called out Stephen A. Smith for his recent comments on prominent Black women and his recent political takes.

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Recent comments made by Stephen A. Smith in an interview prompted Joy Reid to go all in on the ESPN media personality, focusing on his criticisms of prominent Black women, including herself and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and his political stances. Smith sat down with Linsey Davis of ABC News for an interview, and shared his thoughts on why Reid would be upset at his earlier remarks.

“She’s responding that way because when she got fired by MSNBC, her show got canceled … I spoke on it,” Smith said in the interview, which aired on Hulu on Monday (Jan. 12). “I said she is a talented, highly intelligent woman. I respect her. The issue is, if your numbers drop 47% and you are Black, in this culture that we are living in, did you really expect something else to happen? Of course, they were going to do that to you. I’m looking at it, and I’m saying, ‘I get it, and you might be right.’ But the manner in which you’re going about it, that ain’t gonna serve you well long-term.”

When Davis asked him about the critiques that prominent Black women like Reid, Jemele Hill, and Cari Champion had of him, he responded that they were only a “few” who looked at him negatively. Reid would respond in her show on Substack.

“I want you all to notice that he did not answer Linsey Davis’ question,” Reid said at the 45-minute mark of the episode. “He just did his ‘I just have so much respect for these sistas’ schtick before attacking Jasmine Crockett and me with his same old bullsh-t.” She added, “You got a lot of smoke for Black folk, but when it comes to Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump, you have no smoke for them. If you’ve been criticizing the right as you’ve been attacking people on the other side, I need to see those clips.”

Joy Reid then blasted Smith on his recent remarks about the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. “From a lawful perspective, I think you might need to stick to sports,” she said. “What I’m saying, Stephen, personally, is that you wouldn’t have an education without men like Cleveland Sellers, nor the freedom to be loud and wrong while claiming Jasmine Crockett is loud and wrong, while you’re crying out for people to respect Donald Trump.”




Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Bossip
    'Pole to Pole' with Will Smith On National Geographic

    Will Smith Treks Across All 7 Continents In His New National Geographic Show 'Pole to Pole'

    Cassius Life
    Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday

    BLOOP! Bravo Block-Spin Confirmed: NeNe Leakes Returning To The Network Five Years After #RHOA Exit

    Bossip
    6th Annual Rod Dedeaux Foundation Charity Event

    Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors While Spotted Holding Hands, Social Media Butts In

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL
    15 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close