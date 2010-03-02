Jay-Z, Trey Songz and Young Jeezy Forming Mob Squad; Recording Track

Since Trey Songz and Young Jeezy decided to join Jay-Z on his BP3 tour, the trio has been hanging around with one another more often.

With rumors circulating, there has been speculation that the three were planning to form their own group, known as the Mob Squad.

Following Songz speaking on the chemistry that they have while they perform together, fusing the street feel of Jeezy, the R&B sound of Trey and the mainstream appeal of Jay, there is now word going around that a record will be coming.

During an interview with Greg Street on V-103 Atlanta, Jay decided to break the news of what’s to come and that the wheel has already started turning.

“Yeah, the Mob Squad, I’m trying to put that together. Trey made a song, I’m just trying to refine the hook so we can get our first song out there. I don’t know if Jeezy heard it yet so I’m probably gonna surprise him with this but we got [it.] Mob Squad.”

Without mention of a release or the concept, the pure idea is something that could light the music world on fire as each member has control over their particular market.