Future Talks Foul Business Practices Behind Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” [VIDEO]

The details behind Future’s role in creating Beyoncé’s mega-hit, “Drunk In Love,” were murky at first, but since Honest released, the rapper has told the story on record to numerous outlets. After speaking with Elliott Wilson about the matter during the CRWN interview, the Atlanta rapper dug even deeper into the backstory during a sit down with MTV’s Sway Calloway.

According to Future, all fingers point to disingenuous business practices on producer Detail’s part. The two already had a working relationship, so he cut a vocal reference for “Drunk In Love” as a favor. The song, of course, becomes a hit, but Future was never credited and was left out of the picture regarding details about the record and Beyoncé’s surprise LP releasing.

Month’s after recording “Drunk In Love,” Future played “Real and True” for Detail in the studio. The YMCMB producer expressed an affinity for the record, which led to a later, ironically drunken conversation. “Give me some publishing off ‘Real and True,” and I’ll give you some publishing off “Drunk In Love’,” Detail attempted to barter.

Despite this, Future is focusing on the bigger picture. Citing that he and Detail have a great studio chemistry, the ATLien is confident that the business behind “Drunk In Love” will work itself out.

Photo: MTV