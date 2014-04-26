CLOSE
Alicia Keys & Kendrick Lamar Perform “It’s On Again” On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage to perform “It’s On Again” on Friday night (April 25). This was their first-ever televised performance of the song, which appears on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 motion picture soundtrack.

The band, including composer Hans Zimmer and English musician Johnny Marr, gave the live rendition an eclectic vibe. K. Dot kicked things off with his spirited verse before Keys caught the vibe and brought it home with her vocals. See the performance footage below.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x1rf376

Photo: The Tonight Show

