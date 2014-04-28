Lil’ Boosie ft. K. Michelle – “Show The World (Remix)” [LISTEN]

“Show The World” was Lil’ Boosie’s first video premiere since his release from prison. Three weeks later, the Baton Rouge rapper returns with a rousing remix, featuring K. Michelle.

Boosie Bad Azz comes “swinging like Rocky” on the piano ladden cut. The multi-talented songstress adds layers to the uplifting track with some pretty robust vocals. In the end, listeners receive a dosage of “some real sh*t” from the rapping-singing duo.

Lil’ Boosie’s proper post-prison album Touchdown 2 Cause Hell will hit stores July 15 under Atlantic Records. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Young Jeezy, T.I., Trey Songz and more will be featured as guests. Spin the “Show The World (Remix)” below and give us your feedback in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram