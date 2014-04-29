Big K.R.I.T. – “Mt. Olympus” [LISTEN]

People need to hear this. Passionate Def Jam lyricist Big K.R.I.T. set Hip-Hop a blaze with a track that’s the polar opposite of dandelion soft, titled “Mt. Olympus.”

As a fan, it’s comforting to see that MCs have songs like this is sitting in the fold. While Krizzle could have saved this triumphant jam for his upcoming Cadillactica LP, he elected to release it in celebration of getting half of a million followers on Twitter.

The self-produced record is big musically, but not in a way that attempts to appeal to radio. Pair that sound with K.R.I.T.’s messaging to the Rap peanut gallery and you have an audible piece that’s more than a quick, pleasurable listen. This is that stick to your ribs music folks.

Stream Big K.R.I.T.’s “Mt. Olympus” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram