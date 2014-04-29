Bow Wow Stars In Asphalt Yacht Club Summer 2014 Lookbook [PHOTOS]

Mr. 106 & Park a.k.a. Bow Wow is constantly changing his wardrobe to look the part of the host with the most but that doesn’t mean he can’t stay fresh when the cameras are rolling.

After successfully getting his Asphalt Yacht Club threads and fabrics off the ground, skateboarder Stevie Williams gets the BET face fitting for his summer 2014 line. The legendary Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, also gets involved in the action.

Unlike most gear which are just ironed, steamed and printed off of a machine in mass quantities, AYC ensures that their standard for quality stays high by having NYC “Street Level” photographer Sue Kwon throw some exclusive artwork on their imagery.

“AYC is bringing some serious heat this Summer with the new line,” says an excited Stevie Williams. “I feel that we’ve really stepped our game up and brought out a diverse, original collection that covers a lot of ground and tells a dope story. It’s a lot like the AYC skate team. It’s got all types of influences, but the common bonds make it look great as a whole. I think a lot of different types of people are gonna be feeling this one.”

Peep the gallery for all the new items released for the hotter months. If you see anything you like, love or lust, visit www.asphaltyachtclub.com.

