Darth Maul Gets Busy In First Trailer For Standalone Animated Series Coming To Disney+

Disney / Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Finally, Darth Maul is getting his time to shine in his own standalone animated series coming to Disney+.

The first trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has arrived, and in the series, the former Sith Lord gets busy.

First announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2025, the new series will pick up Maul’s story after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and before his appearance in Star Wars: Rebels.

Star Wars fans will follow Maul in the 10-episode series as he works to rebuild his criminal empire “on a planet untouched by the Empire,” according to Lucasfilm. “There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may just be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.”

The show will premiere on Disney+ with two episodes on April 6, followed by two episodes a week through May 6.

Newly appointed President and Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni, who is the co-creator of The Clone Wars and other animated projects, is the mastermind behind Maul – Shadow Lord.

With Filoni in charge, you can expect Maul – Shadow Lord to tie in nicely with Filoni’s other animated series.

Will Maul- Shadow Lord & The Other New Projects Bring Star Wars Back To Glory?

Star Wars has been an interesting spot since the release of the sequel trilogy, which concluded with 2019’s polarizing film, The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s been a struggle to generate buzz for new shows not named The Mandalorian, with many series, like The Acolyte, failing to capture the attention of Star Wars fans, leading to their cancellation.

Under Filoni’s leadership, Disney is hoping the George Lucas-created franchise gets back on track with The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, due out May 22, 2026, and the Shawn Levy-directed Star Wars: Starfighter, which will follow the events of Rise of Skywalker.

That film is slated to arrive on May 28, 2027.

See what fans are saying about the show after its trailer reveal below.