Who Will Buy The Clippers? Here Are 11 Legit Candidates [PHOTOS]

In premature talks of purchasing the Los Angeles Clippers from racist owner Donald Sterling, a number of high-paid celebrities have thrown their hats in the ring as potential buyers.

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Sterling would be banned from the league for life, a massive wave of applause walloped the viral universe. Silver added on that Sterling would be paying a fine of $2.5 million, before mentioning he’d like to see the NBA force the bigoted business tycoon to sell the L.A. Clippers. And voilà, just like that, a slew of top-earning celebs – largely “minorities” – come out the woodworks for a chance to place his or her bid.

Since the heated press conference; Oprah, Diddy and even Magic Johnson (who previously debunked the rumor), have expressed their interest in purchasing the L.A. Clippers. In light of the grand affair, we present to you 11 potential buyers. Some of whom have openly expressed their interest, while the others simply have acquired enough capital to sit at the same dinner table.

