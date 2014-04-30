Kanye West Headlining X Games Austin, Mac Miller Special Guest

Kanye West may or may not be getting married this week, but his schedule is only getting busier. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper will be on of the headliners of this year’s X Games Austin.

Besides Yeezy, the other Hip-Hop act in the X Games artist line up in Austin is Mac Miller, who is West’s special guest. Soulster Gary Clark, Jr. will also be performing as well as Flaming Lips, Pretty Lights, Slightly Stoopid, Bad Religion, Dillon Francis, Mayer Hawthorne, Wavves, Cash Cash, FMLYBND and Candyland.

The performances will all go down at the Austin360 Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas while the DJs will be spinning at the Velocity Lounge.

X Games Austin goes down Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8. Kanye West and Mac Miller perform Saturday, June 7.

