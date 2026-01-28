Americans Are Literally Strapping Their Passports To Their Heads Because of ICE

ICE is currently a very unpopular entity in the country, following two very questionable high-profile killings in Minnesota that many believe show them murdering American citizens.

ICE is out here doing the damn most, and some Americans are going to an unusual step to keep the DHS’s goons off their backs.

We are literally laughing to hide our fear and pain about this. Still, Americans are sharing videos of themselves literally strapping their US passports to their heads as concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continue to grow.

In the videos, social media content creators say they are wearing their documents on their heads as proof of American citizenship before ICE presses them for them. On TikTok, creator @dotish001 said in his video, “This is how we move around.”

@dotish001 spoke with Newsweek about his viral video trend, telling the website:

“I created the video as a form of commentary on how we are processing fear and uncertainty around current ICE operations. The imagery was meant to reflect the anxiety many individuals are feeling and how social media has become a space where people express concern, cope, and sometimes use symbolism or satire to make sense of serious issues.”

REAL IDs Cannot Be Used To Confirm Legal Status According To DHS

DHS responded to the videos, telling Newsweek that REAL IDs cannot be used to confirm legal status.

“REAL IDs are not immigration documents—they make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. REAL ID can confirm identity but does not confirm legal status. The INA [Immigration and Nationality Act] requires aliens and non-citizens in US. to carry immigration documents.”

Welp.

This situation only continues to get worse as ICE continues its “immigration enforcement” specifically in blue states, or “sanctuary cities.”