Calls Mount For Kristi Noem To Step Down Or Face Impeachment

Calls Mount For DHS Boss Kristi Noem To Step Down In Wake Of Minnesota Shootings

Several lawmakers and outside observers are calling for Kristi Noem to either resign or face impeachment due to the situation in Minnesota.

Published on January 27, 2026
White House US President Donald Trump

Kristi Noem’s tenure as the leader of the Department of Homeland Security has been met with calls for her ouster in the wake of the incidents in Minnesota. According to President Donald Trump, Kristi Noem will remain in her role as DHS Secretary, but there are rumblings that changes are soon to come.

The chatter around Kristi Noem’s role regarding the handling of the ground tactics in Minnesota points to the recent shooting deaths of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent, and Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol officials.

According to still-developing reports across outlets such as CNN, MS Now, and The Guardian, Noem, 54, was involved in a two-hour meeting with President Trump, according to sources.

While the details of the talk were not shared with the public, there seems to be a prevailing thought that the discussion is connected to the deaths of Good and Pretti.

With former United States Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Gregory Bovino reportedly being demoted from the role, House Democrats are rallying their ranks to formally request an audience with Secretary Noem to question her on the ICE operations and the fatal shooting incidents.

While en route to Iowa on Tuesday (January 27) to deliver a speech on affordability, President Trump gave a one-word answer of “no” to reporters who asked if Noem would be stepping down at DHS.

Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries appeared on MS Now on Tuesday, stating he and several House members are requesting that Noem step down or face impeachment.

Jeffries also shared a statement regarding Kristi Noem via his X account, which we’ll share below.

Photo: Getty

