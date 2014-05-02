Detail ft. Future – “Moscato” [LISTEN]

Well, this is surprising. Amid the confusing issue of Future claiming that he wasn’t properly credited on “Drunk In Love,” produced by Detail, a new song by the Atlanta rapper and the YMCMB producer titled “Moscato” hit the Internets.

A track titled after a kind of wine can only be but so hard. That said, the duo croon in the spirit of Nicki Minaj’s Myx Moscato. Yes, you read that right. Needless to say that this record is kitten-soft, but it clearly isn’t for die hard Hip-Hop head.

Stream “Moscato” below. Share your thoughts on the cut in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram