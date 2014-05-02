Chris Brown Back In Court Looking Disheveled [PHOTOS]

If this doesn’t set Chris Brown back on the straight and narrow, nothing will. The R&B crooner was in court yesterday looking quite disheveled.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown looked haggard and tired in court Thursday afternoon during a hearing in the Rihanna case. TMZ broke the story … Brown has been behind bars since March 14, when the judge threw him in jail after getting kicked out of rehab for the second time. Brown looked defeated as the judge ruled he will remain in jail — at least until the next hearing May 9 … when both sides will come back to court and say whether they could strike a deal over the probation violation.

Brown is back in an LA jail after the postponement of his Washington DC trial for allegedly assaulting a photo bombing fan.

Check out photos of Brown in court below. The struggle is hella real.

