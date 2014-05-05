Freddie Gibbs – “Bugatti Bulletholes” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs didn’t just start spitting straight cash with the Madlib-produced Piñata LP. With a longstanding history of strong lyricism, the former XXL Freshman builds on the popularity of his latest body of work on “Bugatti Bulletholes.”

Produced by Vanderslice, the cut isn’t nearly as soulful as Madlib’s 70s inspired sonics. Instead, Gangsta Gibbs attacks production that’s more cinematic than anything. His bars are equally as vivid, as the Los Angeles transplant displays his dexterous flow and witty wordplay.

“Bugatti Bulletholes” appears on Vanderslice’s upcoming Everything’s Awesome album, due out May 6. Listen up below.

—

Photo: Instagram