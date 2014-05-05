CLOSE
Home

Freddie Gibbs – “Bugatti Bulletholes” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Freddie Gibbs didn’t just start spitting straight cash with the Madlib-produced Piñata LP. With a longstanding history of strong lyricism, the former XXL Freshman builds on the popularity of his latest body of work on “Bugatti Bulletholes.”

Produced by Vanderslice, the cut isn’t nearly as soulful as Madlib’s 70s inspired sonics. Instead, Gangsta Gibbs attacks production that’s more cinematic than anything. His bars are equally as vivid, as the Los Angeles transplant displays his dexterous flow and witty wordplay.

“Bugatti Bulletholes” appears on Vanderslice’s upcoming Everything’s Awesome album, due out May 6. Listen up below.

artworks-000078512059-aqp41m-t500x500

Photo: Instagram

freddie gibbs , Vanderslice

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close