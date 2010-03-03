Rapper J-Kwon Gone Missing?!?!

“J-Kwon is a big part of the Gracie family, and we are obviously increasingly worried and want to make sure he is ok,” said Gracie Productions CEO/President Tony Bucher.

Back when people were too cool to get drunk, former Jermaine Dupri artist J-Kwon had every club getting “Tipsy”.

Falling to the one-hit wonder syndrome, the young rapper faded into obscurity, but has shown signs of making his return with an upcoming album.

Although the album is set to drop, sources are saying now that Kwon is nowhere to be found and have been unable to reach the rapper for some time.

According to his label, Gracie Productions, it has been over a month since they last had contact with their artist.

While some may think he is simply avoiding the label, friends and associates of the rapper are in a state of panic as they are trying to have anyone send in tips on his whereabouts, even setting up a Twitter page @WhereIsJKwon.

“We’ve already received thousands of emails from fans and supporters who are worried about J-Kwon, and we want everyone to know how much we appreciate the love and support,” said Burcher. “If anyone has seen J-Kwon or has access to him, please let him know we are worried about him, and to please let us know everything is ok.”

Let’s all just hope for the best and pray that the rapper might just be having his own moment of “The Hangover”.