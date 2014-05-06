CLOSE
Busta Rhymes, OT Genasis & J-Doe – “We Dem Boyz (Remix)” [LISTEN]

We challenge you all to name a record (outside of Chris Brown’s “Loyal”) that inspires camaraderie in festive settings like Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz.” Among those who’ll agree is Busta Rhymes, who’s the latest MC to gravitate towards the Taylor Gang rapper’s popular single.

The veteran rapper isn’t alone, as he rhymes alongside his Conglomerate artists OT Genasis and J-Doe. Personally, this writer prefers when artists use their own flow when remixing songs, but that isn’t he case here. The trio add some autotune to their vocals while mimicking Wiz’s chanting on the cut.

Stream Busta Rhyme’s and company’s “We Dem Boyz (Remix)” below.

Photo: Instagram

The Conglomerate

