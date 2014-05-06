Bun B Drops Music Knowledge In Nardwuar Interview [VIDEO]

Bun B’s recent chat with Nardwuar at The Venue in Canada was filled with gems. In meeting the Human Serviette for the first time, Bun offered some wisdom about early Rap-A-Lot Records releases, his comic book with Shea Serrano and, well, washing your ass.

The UGK OG went on to share some awesome stories about the late Pimp C (did you know he played the trumpet and once performed at Carnegie Hall?), his first rap group The Hardy Boys, and music legend Janis Joplin. He even touched on the whole Mimi Faust sex tape scandal when Nardwuar asked if he was into shower rods. “No,” responded Bun promptly. “But I am into p***y [Laughs].”

Nardwuar then brought up the rapper’s tweets before Houston’s own clarified what they meant. “Well, I mentioned that I wish I had invested in shower rods. I wish I had that kind of idea, ’cause apparently now they’re in high favor.”

Catch more of Bun B and his fascinating tales about music before the digital era in the video below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube