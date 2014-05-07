Action Bronson Shows Us The Best BBQ Comes From South Africa [VIDEO]

Action Bronson’s long awaited and much anticipated food show debuts today in a mouthwatering first episode, complete with so many fixings.

In the premiere showing of F*ck, That’s Delicious, Bronson recounts his many trips around the world. We hear about what the Queens rapper has been up to while on tour earlier this year, which – as expected – involves diving off yachts, scarfing down gourmet pastas, and scouting for the best BBQ Cape Town, South Africa has to offer.

Before the succulent segment ends, the Blue Chips 2 MC takes viewers on a trip to his choice ice cream parlor in Queens, New York.

Watch the full first-ever episode for F*ck, That’s Delicious below. Stayed tuned for new webisodes as they air every month.

—

Photo: YouTube