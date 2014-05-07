CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. – “Mt. Olympus” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. isn’t playing with these rappers. Last week, the XXL Freshman alum issued a call to arms with the rousing “Mt. Olympus” and he returns today with an accompanying video.

Don’t expect any of the glitz and glamour that takes precedent in other Rap videos here. Instead, Krizzle vents in well shot scenes with a range of visual effects. Credit that to A KRSP VISUAL, who delivered one of the Mississippi wordsmith’s best treatments to date.

K.R.I.T. lets chants of “F*ck the n*ggas” ring off with great potency and the utmost conviction. Needless to say that we’re interested to see what he’s cooking up for this year. Look more more info about Big K.R.I.T.’s sophomore effort Cadillactica, and peep the clip for “Mt. Olympus” below.

