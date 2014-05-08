CLOSE
Skin-Baring Mariah Carey Poses For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

Photographer Terry Richardson is on a roll midway into 2014, as the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, LeBron James, Rita Ora (who exposed a lot of herself), and more have posed for his camera. Today, he adds yet another set of stars to his growing portfolio in multi-platinum singer Mariah Carey and Grammy winning producer Jermaine Dupri.

It’s unclear if the frequent collaborators even shot on the same day, but Mimi’s eye-catching images are published in the summer 2014 issue of Wonderland. magazine. Outfitted in black lingerie and accentuating jewelry, the songstress shows us that age is in fact nothing but a number. Other images show Carey alongside she and Nick Cannon’s twin son and daughter.

Meanwhile, Dupri’s shots are pretty standard if you’re familiar with Richardson’s style. Find the full gallery of the stars after the jump.

