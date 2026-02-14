Subscribe
Check Out Our 2025 Valentine's Day Weekend Cannabis Guide

Lifted In Love: Check Out Our 2025 Valentine's Day Weekend Cannabis Guide

For Valentine's Day 2025, we've put together a nice collection of treats, sips, and the like that'll have your holiday lifted in love.

Published on February 14, 2026
Glowing golden heart outline with soft smoke trail on transparent background.

Valentine’s Day is here, and the weekend is surely filled with anxious loved ones trying to find the perfect gift or date night spot to celebrate wherever their union is situated. For those who aren’t fussing with rushing to the florist or chasing down fine dining, we’ve got a handy Valentine’s Day guide that’ll do the trick.

Over on CASSIUS, I put together a Valentine’s Day cocktail roundup, but I didn’t really lean into what I would be partaking of on the other side. What I will say is, given the fact that I am drinking less these days, I think I’ll indulge in an infused, adult-use treat.

Given the glut of cannabis-infused RTDs (ready-to-drink) seltzers, teas, and other soft drinks, that seems to be the easiest fix. I love flowers of the botanically arranged sort, but I’m not much of a toker. I do love a good edible, especially if it’s expertly made and tastes like what it’s trying to present flavor-wise.

In the guide below, we have the aforementioned drinks on deck, edibles, flower options, and more. And the cool thing about this guide is that, despite the holiday theme, this is a good chance to learn about a brand you’ve yet to try.

As I like to say, cannabis is meant for users over the age of 21. Please use responsibly and be safe out there this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

Photo: Getty

Be$os

Be$os

Be$os, which translates to “kiss” from Spanish, offers disposable all-in-one (AOI) vapes and pre-rolls in sativa, hybrid, or indica phenotypes. I haven’t tried them out yet, but I love the angle of each offering having a “kiss” of sweetness. I’m interested.

Learn more here.

BRĒZ

BRĒZ

BRĒZ is all about that mushroom action (not those kinds), and their various functions, with options pair the liquid libations with cannabis. The brand’s products are top-notch and worth seeking out.

Learn more here.

Crescent Canna

Crescent Canna

Crescent Canna specializes in an array of cannabis-infused drinks and edibles, steeped heavily in the culture and spirit of New Orleans. Their Crescent 9 brand focuses on THC seltzers in various flavors and strengths, Zexi, an infused water, and Ellora, a spirit alternative that can be used to mix classic cocktails.

Learn more here.

DaySavers

DaySavers

I’ll level with you, I am terrible at rolling up flower. Thankfully, DaySavers takes the bulk of the work out of it for people like me. Between their pre-rolled cones, Fill-A-Blunts, rolling papers, and their Perfect Pack device, you’ll be rolling up in no time.

Learn more here.

High Spirits

High Spirits

High Spirits is part of the fast-growing RTD market, and what I enjoy about the brand is its variety of doses and flavors for its drinks. For the brave among you, there is even a 50 MG option. High Spirits also crafts gummies with the same focus on quality as the drinks.

Learn more here.

Housing Works Cannabis Co.

Housing Works Cannabis Co.

Housing Works Cannabis Co. is far more than a dispensary. The company uses proceeds of its sales to help fund unhoused individuals, provide healthcare, and offer job training. To me, that’s really super dope, and I hope to speak with the minds behind the company real soon. They also have apparel that is both stylish and emblazoned with words we need for the times.

Learn more here.

Jaunty

Jaunty

Now that I’ve actually tried Jaunty, I can finally say that I totally understand why they’re billed as the top-selling vape brand in New York. They also have gummies, tinctures, and concentrates, which I’d love to check out soon.

Learn more here.

Muha Meds

Muha Meds
Source: Muha Meds / Muha Meds

Muha Meds is one of my favorite brands, and the quality of their flower, AIO vapes, and concentrates are ones to seek out. Via its Mates line, which are infused pre-rolls, the brand is featuring its Strawberry Dream flavor. 

Learn more here.

Puffco

Puffco

Puffco is for the serious concentrate heads who chase the potent, clear-headed rush of dabbing but in a really high-tech package. Between the Peak Pro and the New Proxy and their on-the-go Pivot, you can get your rips going in all kinds of ways.

Learn more here.

RAW

RAW

We know RAW for their rolling papers, but they also have a dope windproof lighter, the Phoenix. Beyond being windproof, the lighter is also refillable, making it a worthy investment.

Learn more here.

Señorita

Señorita THC Drinks

Señorita is another RTD brand (sensing a trend here?) but takes a different stance with its lab-tested, margarita-inspired flavors. RYTHM, a longstanding cannabis brand, worked with Señorita to bring the product into focus.

Learn more here.

STIIIZY

STIIZY

STIIIZY first came into my view after several visits to California over the years. They’re now in the hemp-derived cannabis drinks space with their fruity seltzers. Tasty, effective, no hangover the next day. Fire.

Learn more here.

The Daily Green

The Daily Green

The Daily Green is a recreational cannabis dispensary in New York City and stays open late. The brand has all kinds of sweet treats on its shelves, including Incredibles, and its collaboration with Magnolia Bakery (banana pudding, anyone?)

Learn more here.

Uncle Arnie’s

Uncle Arnie's

Uncle Arrnies’s are arguably the tastiest cannabis-infused drinks I’ve sampled. I love their teas and lemonades a lot. I haven’t tried their sodapops or shots, but I’m game.

Learn more here.

Vessel

Vessel

This will be quick. Any device you see over on Vessel, just know that when you pop the box open, you’re going to admire the device. No matter which one you get. Trust me.

Learn more here

Wynk

Wynk
Source: Wynk / WYNK

As I frequently mention, Wynk was the first THC seltzer brand I tried, and they remain a favorite. Crisp, clean, and effective, it’s a fantastic alternative to hard seltzer. Also comes in different doses for different folks.

Learn more here.

