2 Chainz Talks Freebase EP & Funkmaster Flex Issues [VIDEO]

“It was important for me to come in the game, be very transparent, be very confident at 6’5”,” 2 Chainz said to Elliott Wilson. That’s but one of many quotables from the Atlanta rapper’s 20-minute discussion on the veteran journalist’s Life+Time series, The Truth.

Wilson inquired about about a line that references Funkmaster Flex, who said Chainz was the worst freestyler to appear on his show, on the Freebase title track.”Every night I freestyle on Pro Tools/ Tell Flex come to the A we’ll carjack him by one of them raggedy ass old school,” raps the Def Jam artist on the cut.

Though Chainz says that he’s had no issues with Flex and that they’ve spoken his the Hot 97 affiliate made the comment, the rapper said, “it was a reaction, it was a reply. What else am I supposed to do?” He also cited that his reply was tied to Flex’s icon status in Hip-Hop.

Hear 2 Chainz speak more below.

—

Photo: YouTube