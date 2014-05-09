Chris Brown Sentenced To 131 More Days In Jail, But Could Get Out In Week [PHOTOS]

The hammer has come down on Chris Brown, sort of. Today (May 9), the R&B singer admitted that he violated his probation in the Rihanna assault case and the judge sentence him to a year in jail.

However, Brown was credited with a number of days for time served, so his actual sentence is closer to 131 days in the bing.

Reports TMZ:

Brown was in court Friday afternoon … where he admitted he violated his probation by getting into a fight with a dude in Washington D.C. That’s all the judge needed to hear. He sentenced Chris to 1 year in jail. HOWEVER, Chris got credit for 116 days he spent in rehab, and another 59 days behind bars. That leaves 131 days in the pokey. But we’re told the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept has been releasing inmates sentenced to 1 year after 240 days. And here’s the thing. Chris gets credit for 2 days for every 1 he served behind bars, so when you add it up, he has credit for 234 days — 6 days shy. So he could be released in days. The judge could have gone a lot harder — 4 years in prison. But Chris got a break because the judge took into account he was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which could account for some of the violence.

Brown was also ordered to attend therapy a couple of times of week and must submit to random drug testing a few times a week.

Before Team Breezy get too excited, Brown still has to face trial in Washington DC.

Before Team Breezy get too excited, Brown still has to face trial in Washington DC.

