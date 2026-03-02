Subscribe
Ice Spice Reveals Depression Led To Her Weight Loss

That depression diet really can lead to people slimming down like crazy...

Published on March 2, 2026
NYLON House At Miami Art Week
Source: Udo Salters Photography / Getty

For a minute, Ice Spice had fans concerned because her usual thick self slimmed down to a more Taylor Swift-ish physique. Many were speculating she hopped on the Ozempic trend, or maybe, a little something more common among celebrities who like to “hit the slopes,” allegedly

After denying ever even hearing of Ozempic (uh-huh), Ice managed to beef back up a little something-something and resemble her old self, as of late. She’s now addressing her sudden weight loss in 2024.

According to Buzzfeed, the bodega baddie from the Bronx shared a video of herself working out at the gym, which prompted someone to say her “weak” video was just further proof that the rapper used Ozempic to shed all that weight. That in turn caused Ice to respond to the comment by stating, “na it was depression im all better now tho.”

While some believe that depression tends to lead to overeating, others tend to respond to depression by not eating at all and losing a gang of weight in the process. For someone like Ice Spice, who had a meteoric rise in the rap game and basically became an overnight celebrity, we’re not surprised she went through some form of depression. Sudden superstardom can be overwhelming for various reasons to people who aren’t prepared to deal with the fallout of sudden success.

Luckily, Ice Spice getting thick again seems to prove that she is indeed in a better place. After revealing the actual cause of her weight loss, many of her fans jumped in the comments to show her support and love for getting out of that dark place.

Per Buzzfeed:

Fans quickly flooded the comments to share support. “I’m glad you’re better,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “sorry they treated you like that Ice.”

“Depression is no joke ♥️,” another added. “glad you’re feeling better and you look amazing!!”

SMH. This really just serves as another reminder that you never know what someone else is going through — and that commenting rude stuff on someone’s appearance almost always says more about you than them.

Anyone who’s been through depression knows that acknowledging it is a sign of progress and better mental health. We’re glad she’s back to her old self.

What do y’all think about Ice Spice saying depression led to her massive weight loss? Let us know in the comments section below.

