Rapper Dee-1 Challenges Hip-Hop Hypocrisy

Rapper Dee-1 Challenges Hip-Hop Hypocrisy on ‘The Morning Hustle’

Published on March 10, 2026
The Morning Hustle Interview Cover Dee-1
Source: Reach Media / other

Dee-1 Speaks Out on The Morning Hustle: Culture, Trauma, and New Music

Dee-1 recently stopped by The Morning Hustle to drop some hard truths, sparking a necessary conversation in our community. The New Orleans rapper did not hold back his thoughts on the Atlanta Hawks hosting a Magic City-themed night. For the 40-year-old MC, mixing an NBA family event with strip club culture sends the wrong message. He challenged us to look at how we sometimes use Blackness to shield deplorable actions and called out the hypocrisy of choosing money over genuine community uplift.


The New Orleans artist dug deeper into the current state of Hip-Hop culture, and passionately spoke out against the glorification of negative themes that harm our neighborhoods. Dee-1 highlighted a tough reality: people often cry when rappers pass away, yet celebrate the music that promotes violence while those artists are alive. He made it clear that while he loves Hip-Hop, he refuses to support the hypocrisy that destroys rather than builds.

His strong stance comes from real-life experiences. Dee-1 opened up about the deep pain of losing his best friend to murder. He also shared stories from his time teaching middle school, where he saw firsthand how street violence directly traumatizes young students. These heavy experiences fuel his mission, even when he faces threats for speaking out against popular cultural norms.

Despite the heavy topics, Dee-1 brought plenty of positive energy and fresh projects to celebrate. He announced his upcoming album, Hypocritical Hop, which tackles these exact cultural issues head-on. In April, he will launch a new podcast and an accompanying album called The Shift. He is also empowering the next generation with his new children’s book, David Found His Slingshot.

Closing out the interview, Dee-1 offered powerful advice for anyone carrying heavy burdens. He encouraged listeners to process their traumas through art, music, and healthy outlets rather than letting pain define their future. Most importantly, he reminded us to stay grounded, stressing that we should never become more attached to the culture than we are to our creator.

Rapper Dee-1 Challenges Hip-Hop Hypocrisy on ‘The Morning Hustle’ was originally published on themorninghustle.com

