Travis Scott Denied Dismissal On “Telekinesis” Copyright Lawsuit

Travis Scott Hit With Hard No On Request To Dismiss “Telekinesis” Copyright Lawsuit

A judge has denied Travis Scott, Future, and SZA's request to dismiss a lawsuit tied to UTOPIA.

Published on March 11, 2026
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

A judge has denied Travis Scott, Future, and SZA’s request to dismiss a lawsuit tied to UTOPIA.

When the Houston rapper dropped his highly anticipated project, one of the standout records was “Telekinesis,” featuring Future and SZA. Hands down, it became a fan favorite off the album.

However, singer-songwriter Victory Boyd wasn’t pleased, accusing La Flame of allegedly using her music without permission. Boyd claims Trav pulled from her unreleased song “Like The Way It Sounds,” which was originally supposed to feature Kanye West.

That claim ultimately led her to take legal action.

Back in July, Scott, Future, and SZA filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the case. Their legal team argues Boyd was never credited as the demo’s sole composer, claiming the only registered writer tied to the original version was Kanye West.

“Without a valid registration, plaintiffs cannot initiate or maintain an infringement.”

However, the judge wasn’t convinced and ruled the case could move forward, saying the artists hadn’t provided enough evidence to justify dismissing the lawsuit this early in the process.

“Indeed, it is difficult to see how the moving defendants could have shouldered that burden at this stage of the litigation. There exists almost no factual indicia in the record before the court with respect to the collaborative relationship between her and Ye, the very relationship that the moving defendants assert entitles them to dismissal of plaintiffs’ claims.”

For now, the legal battle over “Telekinesis” is still alive.

