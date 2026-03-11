Subscribe
Dr. Dre Categorized As A Billionaire, According to Forbes

Billy Beats: Dr. Dre Categorized As A Billionaire, According to Forbes List

Dr. Dre can now count himself in the billionaire club after an update on the Forbes list landed the Compton producer among the ranks.

Published on March 11, 2026
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive

Dr. Dre has earned several achievements over the course of his decades-long career, but it might shock some to know he’s never been considered a billionaire, until now. In an updated list from Forbes, Dr. Dre can count himself a member of the billionaire club, but where he ranks in the world of wealth might surprise some.

Forbes announced its 2026 billionaires class, which takes a tally of the globe’s wealthiest individuals. The outlet adds that 3,428 people made the World’s Billionaires List, an uptick of 400 from last year to now. In all, these billionaires account for $20.1 trillion of the world’s wealth, which is a record.

To put the scope of Dr. Dre’s earnings next to the rest of the world, the Compton native is tied for 3,332nd with a net worth of $1 billion. Joining him in that same rank are Beyoncé, Robert Johnson, Rihanna, and Red Ventures honcho Ric Elias. Jay-Z is also on the list, ranked at 1, 504 with a net worth of $2.8 bullion.

It was possibly assumed that Dre had long been included in this rare earning class after he and Jimmy Iovine sold their Beats by Dre audio company to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

See the full Forbes World’s Billionaires List here.

Photo: Getty

