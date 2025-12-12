Subscribe
Dr. Dre, Gordon Ramsay Ham It Up In New Commercial

Dr. Dre jokingly cautions his friend Gordon Ramsay to "stick to cooking" in an ad for HexClad's collaboration with Still G.I.N.

Published on December 12, 2025
Comments

Dr. Dre and Gordon Ramsay certainly would appear to most eyes to be an odd pairing, but the newly fast friends starred in a hilarious new commercial. In conjunction with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Still G.I.N. brand, Gordon Ramsay joined the famed producer in promoting a new cocktail shaker from cookware brand HexClad.

The ad features Dr. Dre and Gordon Ramsay in a dimly lit bar with the acclaimed chef standing in the role of barkeeper. Ramsay playfully raps Dre and Snoop’s hit track “Gin and Juice” with the Compton native looking at his Scottish-British counterpart with curiosity.

Still G.I.N., which sports a handsome Black bottle with clever engraving, is one of our favorite gins covered over at our brother site’s CASSIUS and its Spirit.Ed segment. The bottle gets plenty of spotlight in the ad as a bartender is seen briefly using the cocktail shaker.

At the end of the spot, Dr. Dre, completely exasperated by Ramsay’s meager rap attempts, cheekily tells him to “stick to cooking.”

Earlier in the year, Ramsay appeared alongside HexClad for a Super Bowl ad spot, and he’s hosting new seasons of Hell’s Kitchen and launched a new series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, earlier this year. It was also written that Ramsay is a part-owner of the HexClad line.

Check out the commercial below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

