DJ Khaled To Receive Lifetime Achievement At Snapchat Awards

Major Key: DJ Khaled Set To Receive Lifetime Achievement At Snapchat Snappy Awards

DJ Khaled is adding another major honor to his résumé, as he's set to receive the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Snappy Awards hosted by Snapchat.

Published on March 12, 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

DJ Khaled is adding another major honor to his résumé, as he’s set to receive the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Snappy Awards hosted by Snapchat.

The Florida hitmaker, who famously reminds fans that all he does is win, is being recognized by a platform that played a huge role in amplifying his personality and brand.

On March 31, Snapchat will host it’s first Snappy Awards, handing out honors across 21 categories that celebrate some of the biggest stars in entertainment, comedy, music, sports, beauty, and more.

According to the platform, the awards are meant to “embody the innovation, creativity, and influence that define Snapchat’s community across entertainment, comedy, music, sports, beauty, and beyond.”

Snapchat also explains why Khaled was chosen for the special honor, noting the award recognizes “his lasting impact and influence as a creator, artist, and entrepreneur.”

Over the years, Khaled has given fans a front-row seat into his life through Snapchat, often sharing some of his funniest and most memorable moments on the app. One of the most iconic came when he documented a jet ski ride while searching for Rick Ross’ house, only to end stranded in the middle of the water after dark.

In the middle of the chaos, Khaled delivered one of his famous “major key” quotes: “The key is to make it, it’s never to give up, it’s not easy to win.”

Outside of the upcoming award, the We The Best artist has been relatively quiet on the music front. His most recent album, God Did, dropped in 2022 and featured a stacked lineup including Drake, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne.

Still, with a Lifetime Achievement Award now on the way, Khaled’s legacy as both a hitmaker and internet personality continues to grow, another major key added to the collection.

